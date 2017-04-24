Higher education notebook
The Jonesboro campus currently offers a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training, which is housed under the College of Education and Behavioral Science, but will phase that out. The new master's program -- which is now only offered by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- will be under Arkansas State's College of Nursing and Health Professions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying
|26 min
|AltRightBeHomos
|125
|317,000 new jobs
|37 min
|Jacquie
|9
|Dentures
|2 hr
|Guest
|4
|Samuel 12:11-12
|3 hr
|Guest
|11
|Mystery in Virginia: Someone is shaving other p...
|3 hr
|Guest
|8
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|guest
|35,284
|A Simple List of Facts
|5 hr
|Capt Obvious
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC