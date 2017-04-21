High School Flag Football Game Featur...

High School Flag Football Game Features Devastating Stiff-Arm

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Big Lead

This flag football game in Fayetteville, Ar. featured one of the more devastating stiff-arms you'll ever see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nettleton ffa 3 min Former Student 35
Pam Knapp-Carver, Red Cross 25 min 9978hal 1
Bono Family Medical Clinic (Sep '16) 1 hr Anonymous 5
Hillary Clinton Spied on her Own Campaign Staff 1 hr guest 7
interrogation techniques---which works best? 2 hr Guest 1
Ole Bill out 2 hr Guest 29
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr guest 34,934
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at April 21 at 3:41PM CDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,124 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC