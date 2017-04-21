High School Flag Football Game Features Devastating Stiff-Arm
This flag football game in Fayetteville, Ar. featured one of the more devastating stiff-arms you'll ever see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nettleton ffa
|3 min
|Former Student
|35
|Pam Knapp-Carver, Red Cross
|25 min
|9978hal
|1
|Bono Family Medical Clinic (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|5
|Hillary Clinton Spied on her Own Campaign Staff
|1 hr
|guest
|7
|interrogation techniques---which works best?
|2 hr
|Guest
|1
|Ole Bill out
|2 hr
|Guest
|29
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|guest
|34,934
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC