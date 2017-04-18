Former Alabama commit now pledged to another SEC school
Akail Byers, a defensive lineman from Fayetteville, Arkansas, was scheduled to sign with the Crimson Tide this February. When academic qualification issues came up, he signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
