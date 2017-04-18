Former Alabama commit now pledged to ...

Former Alabama commit now pledged to another SEC school

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

Akail Byers, a defensive lineman from Fayetteville, Arkansas, was scheduled to sign with the Crimson Tide this February. When academic qualification issues came up, he signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ole Bill out 1 min Guest 33
Hillary Clinton Spied on her Own Campaign Staff 13 min guest 10
Alex Jones right wing news source 18 min Jacquie 14
Uber (Jul '16) 26 min michelle vanwinkle 5
Nettleton ffa 56 min Guest 36
Exclusive: Obama Robbed Investors To Prop-Up Ob... 1 hr guest 5
Bono Family Medical Clinic (Sep '16) 2 hr Anonymous 5
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC