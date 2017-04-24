Flash Flooding Causes Road Closures 5 MIN
In Springdale, Police say they are forced to close two roads this morning. They ask you to stay clear of both north and southbound lanes on Highway 71B at the Railroad Underpass and both east and westbound lanes of Maple in front of Murphy Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's name our FARTS
|28 min
|Flatuencia Toiletta
|7
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|40 min
|Bernie
|35,137
|Mar a Lago
|1 hr
|Guest
|1
|Globalists Claim Russian Hackers Targeted Macro...
|1 hr
|Guest
|3
|Craig rickert
|2 hr
|Susie
|34
|Soros-Linked Chobani Yogurt Sues Alex Jones,...
|2 hr
|Guest
|3
|Samuel 12:11-12
|3 hr
|TheLordIsOne
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC