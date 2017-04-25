Fayetteville seeks 14 volunteers for boards and committees

The list of vacancies includes volunteer seats on the Advertising and Promotion Commission, Fayetteville Arts Council, Walton Arts Center Council, and more. Applications must be mailed or hand delivered to the City Clerk's office or emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Friday, May 5. Description: This group administers the Advertising and Promotion Fund, which is generated by the local hotel, motel, and restaurant tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.