Fayetteville police targeting distracted drivers
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness month so the department, in partnership with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, have scheduled the initiative from Tuesday, April 25 to Monday, May 5. Times and locations of the initiative, Tabor said, will be posted to the department's Facebook page at facebook.com/FYVpolice .
Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
