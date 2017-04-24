Fayetteville Police search for armed robber 19 MIN
Fayetteville police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed the Fast Trax Convenience at the Conoco Gas Station located on North Garland Ave. Officers say a man with a handgun went into the store, demanded money from an employee and left after he got some cash.
