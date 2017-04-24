Fayetteville Police search for armed robber 19 MIN

Fayetteville Police search for armed ...

Fayetteville Police search for armed robber

6 hrs ago

Fayetteville police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed the Fast Trax Convenience at the Conoco Gas Station located on North Garland Ave. Officers say a man with a handgun went into the store, demanded money from an employee and left after he got some cash.

Fayetteville, AR

