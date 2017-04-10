Fayetteville officials address homele...

Fayetteville officials address homelessness in the city

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: 4029TV.com

University of Arkansas Police told us the body was found in a tent, on a plot of the university's land near the intersection of School Ave and 19th Street. "It's pretty much an undeveloped area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Real Men Don't Wear Skinny Jeans! 5 min guest 1
Who the F*** does Phil Robertson think he is ? 8 min Guest 22
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 14 min BARNEYII 34,701
12,392,000: U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Reach Highe... 43 min Guest 8
Poll how's your obamacare working? (Oct '13) 1 hr get real 123
Janna Nicole 1 hr Guest 9
ABC, NBC Cover-Up Revelation Susan Rice Ordered... 6 hr FingDemocratWhine... 6
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,985 • Total comments across all topics: 280,200,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC