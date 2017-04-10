Fayetteville officials address homelessness in the city
University of Arkansas Police told us the body was found in a tent, on a plot of the university's land near the intersection of School Ave and 19th Street. "It's pretty much an undeveloped area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Men Don't Wear Skinny Jeans!
|5 min
|guest
|1
|Who the F*** does Phil Robertson think he is ?
|8 min
|Guest
|22
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|14 min
|BARNEYII
|34,701
|12,392,000: U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Reach Highe...
|43 min
|Guest
|8
|how's your obamacare working? (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|get real
|123
|Janna Nicole
|1 hr
|Guest
|9
|ABC, NBC Cover-Up Revelation Susan Rice Ordered...
|6 hr
|FingDemocratWhine...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC