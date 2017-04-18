Fayetteville clears two employees to return to school following student's death 13 MIN
Two employees have been cleared to return to work at Vandergriff Elementary School following an internal investigation into the death of a 6-year-old student, according to a press release from Fayetteville Public Schools. Five people, who are referred to as "paraprofessionals" in the press release, were placed on a leave of absence amid the investigation into the death of Vandergriff student Adron Benton on March 7th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divorced men
|47 min
|Amen
|10
|Looking for Robert Barnes from Nettleton
|1 hr
|In the know
|8
|Nettleton ffa
|2 hr
|Guest
|38
|Chelsea Clinton
|2 hr
|guest
|17
|My wife
|3 hr
|what a shame
|18
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Question
|35,015
|Faire France Grande nouveau
|4 hr
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC