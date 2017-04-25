Fayetteville A&P makes $3 million com...

Fayetteville A&P makes $3 million commitment for new TheatreSquared facility

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

TheatreSquared Artistic Director Bob Ford and T2 Executive Director Martin Miller present a funding proposal to members of the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission Monday afternoon inside the Fayetteville Town Center. The Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission on Monday agreed to nearly match the city's recent $3.1 million commitment toward TheatreSquared's new home in downtown Fayetteville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Craig rickert 22 min Curious 32
Globalists Claim Russian Hackers Targeted Macro... 1 hr NowUKnow 1
Soros-Linked Chobani Yogurt Sues Alex Jones,... 1 hr NowUKnow 1
fox news raped my unicorn 1 hr HappyHappyHappy 3
Don't tax my porn! 1 hr HappyHappyHappy 2
Let's name our FARTS 1 hr SickOfLeftists 6
Executions 1 hr SickOfLeftists 11
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Washington County was issued at April 26 at 6:00AM CDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,569,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC