Fayetteville A&P makes $3 million commitment for new TheatreSquared facility
TheatreSquared Artistic Director Bob Ford and T2 Executive Director Martin Miller present a funding proposal to members of the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission Monday afternoon inside the Fayetteville Town Center. The Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission on Monday agreed to nearly match the city's recent $3.1 million commitment toward TheatreSquared's new home in downtown Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Craig rickert
|22 min
|Curious
|32
|Globalists Claim Russian Hackers Targeted Macro...
|1 hr
|NowUKnow
|1
|Soros-Linked Chobani Yogurt Sues Alex Jones,...
|1 hr
|NowUKnow
|1
|fox news raped my unicorn
|1 hr
|HappyHappyHappy
|3
|Don't tax my porn!
|1 hr
|HappyHappyHappy
|2
|Let's name our FARTS
|1 hr
|SickOfLeftists
|6
|Executions
|1 hr
|SickOfLeftists
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC