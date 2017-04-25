Fayetteville A&P makes $3 million commitment for new TheatreSquared facility

TheatreSquared Artistic Director Bob Ford and T2 Executive Director Martin Miller present a funding proposal to members of the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission Monday afternoon inside the Fayetteville Town Center. The Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission on Monday agreed to nearly match the city's recent $3.1 million commitment toward TheatreSquared's new home in downtown Fayetteville.

