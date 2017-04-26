Emergency Crews Working To Rescue Per...

Emergency Crews Working To Rescue Person Stranded On Floating Raft In Washington County

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Emergency crews are working to perform a swift water rescue to save a person stranded on a raft in Fayetteville. The person is stranded on South School Avenue, near the Mr. Taco Loco, according to the Washington County Emergency Management office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martha Stocklin 32 min she needs to come... 5
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 52 min Question 35,177
What if he won't talk to his exwife in front of... 1 hr i know 8
Homeschooling in jonesboro , needing information (Oct '12) 1 hr gyps49 37
fox news raped my unicorn 1 hr guest 6
Charlie turner back on meth 2 hr guest 2
Looking for Robert Barnes from Nettleton 2 hr Guest 10
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,725 • Total comments across all topics: 280,599,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC