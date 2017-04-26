Emergency Crews Working To Rescue Person Stranded On Floating Raft In Washington County
Emergency crews are working to perform a swift water rescue to save a person stranded on a raft in Fayetteville. The person is stranded on South School Avenue, near the Mr. Taco Loco, according to the Washington County Emergency Management office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martha Stocklin
|32 min
|she needs to come...
|5
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|52 min
|Question
|35,177
|What if he won't talk to his exwife in front of...
|1 hr
|i know
|8
|Homeschooling in jonesboro , needing information (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|gyps49
|37
|fox news raped my unicorn
|1 hr
|guest
|6
|Charlie turner back on meth
|2 hr
|guest
|2
|Looking for Robert Barnes from Nettleton
|2 hr
|Guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC