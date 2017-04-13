Elkins Man Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charge
An Elkins man has pleaded guilty to possession of pornographic videos involving girls as young as 9 years old, according to federal court documents. George Hagadone, 52, was arraigned March 31 in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, where he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.
