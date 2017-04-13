Elkins Man Pleads Guilty To Child Por...

Elkins Man Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charge

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

An Elkins man has pleaded guilty to possession of pornographic videos involving girls as young as 9 years old, according to federal court documents. George Hagadone, 52, was arraigned March 31 in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, where he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Driving in Jonesboro 3 min Road Rage 10
MOAB Dropped! 18 min guest 29
Why do White People think they Own this Land? ... (Aug '10) 34 min Guest 195
Starting over 41 min Guest 22
The only thing humans really do well 2 hr Guest 4
Mosquito shield 4 hr Guest 1
Another False Flag: Outed War Propagandist Whit... 4 hr NotaRegressiveLef... 12
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,285,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC