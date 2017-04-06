Earth Day Celebration Planned At 'Secret Garden'
Photo Courtesy of Kirk Lanier Ann Mesrobian leads a group of children in an Earth Day parade at the World Peace Wetland Prairie. The World Peace Wetland Prairie is Fayetteville's best kept "secret garden" and once again, the setting for the annual Earth Day celebration hosted by the Omni Center for Peace, Justice, and Ecology.
