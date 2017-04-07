Damgoode Pies to serve, deliver Loblolly ice cream
This actually exist in Fayetteville now, thanks to Damgoode Pies partnership with Little Rock-based ice cream makers, Loblolly Creamery. The companies this week announced a partnership to serve the Arkansas-made ice cream at all Damgoode restaurants in the form of scoops, pints, and floats.
