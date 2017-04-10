City schedules Community Development Block Grant reception

The city's Community Resources Division will host a Community Development Block Grant reception from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 945 S. College Ave. Held in conjunction with National Community Development Week, the event will highlight the variety of programs funded by the CDBG program, which provides services to low-to-moderate income residents of Fayetteville. City staff will be available to provide more information to those who are interested.

