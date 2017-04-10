City schedules Community Development ...

City schedules Community Development Block Grant reception

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The city's Community Resources Division will host a Community Development Block Grant reception from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 945 S. College Ave. Held in conjunction with National Community Development Week, the event will highlight the variety of programs funded by the CDBG program, which provides services to low-to-moderate income residents of Fayetteville. City staff will be available to provide more information to those who are interested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
12,392,000: U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Reach Highe... 28 min guest 7
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr guest 34,700
Who the F*** does Phil Robertson think he is ? 2 hr guest 20
ABC, NBC Cover-Up Revelation Susan Rice Ordered... 4 hr FingDemocratWhine... 6
Hillary blames 4 hr TrumpISYourPOTUS 26
Bi 5 hr Brown Eye Bub 4
The Ridge at Jonesboro Apartments (Dec '08) 5 hr Ashely 56
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC