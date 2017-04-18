City Council Meeting Recap: April 18, 2017
A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 inside room 219 of City Hall, located at 113 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF documents with detailed information on each item of business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War is a losers game
|3 min
|Vet
|12
|Dear Husbands: how important is a clean house?
|6 min
|Husband
|3
|AR restaurant focused on fighting hunger expands
|17 min
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Hillary Clinton Still Not POTUS
|46 min
|qwe
|29
|Lil’ Hero: Kid Trolls CNN Live Shot, Mouths ‘Fa...
|58 min
|Guest
|5
|Questions for Pentecostals
|1 hr
|Hmmm
|16
|Godfather Of Disinformation Exposed
|2 hr
|guest
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC