City Council Meeting Preview: April 4, 2017
A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017 inside room 219 of City Hall, located at 113 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF documents with detailed information on each item of business.
