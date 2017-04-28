City advises residents to prepare for storms, possible flood conditions
Flood waters fill the Town Branch Trail tunnel underpass at South School Avenue in late December, 2015 during a series of severe storms that dumped over 8 inches of rain in Fayetteville. The ground is soaked, drainage areas are already full, and a lot more rain is in the forecast for this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|guest
|35,374
|A Simple List of Facts
|32 min
|SSOB
|28
|Craig Rickert
|38 min
|Guest
|18
|Dentures
|52 min
|Real Deal
|10
|How do you change your location on topix? (Aug '11)
|3 hr
|Yes please
|74
|My wife
|3 hr
|Stupid
|27
|Samuel 12:11-12
|3 hr
|19
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC