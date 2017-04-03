Capital Punishment Expert Available for Comment About Execution Process.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. On four separate days between April 17 to 27, eight men are scheduled to be executed in Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|24 min
|Guest
|40
|"Gender neutral" bathrooms in Hardee's and Taco...
|1 hr
|Guest
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|ABC
|1,779
|Best place to buy cars in JB
|1 hr
|Buckeye4life
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|34,630
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|4 hr
|Eyeball
|16
|Tattoos equals Stupidty (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Jesus
|61
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC