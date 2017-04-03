Capital Punishment Expert Available f...

Capital Punishment Expert Available for Comment About Execution Process.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. On four separate days between April 17 to 27, eight men are scheduled to be executed in Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 24 min Guest 40
"Gender neutral" bathrooms in Hardee's and Taco... 1 hr Guest 3
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) 1 hr ABC 1,779
Best place to buy cars in JB 1 hr Buckeye4life 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Now_What- 34,630
Jake Bryant from Texas 4 hr Eyeball 16
Tattoos equals Stupidty (Aug '16) 9 hr Jesus 61
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC