Cannabis cultivation facility could be built in Fayetteville
The Fayetteville City Council met tonight to approve its agenda for a very important meeting next week where they could decide whether or not to sell a plot of land that would be used for a marijuana cultivation facility. The Fayetteville City Council met tonight to approve its agenda for a very important meeting next week where they could decide whether or not to sell a plot of land that would be used for a marijuana cultivation facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Executions
|28 min
|execute them all
|10
|Martha Stocklin
|34 min
|guest
|2
|Craig rickert
|40 min
|Guest
|9
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|56 min
|Question
|35,109
|fox news raped my unicorn
|1 hr
|guest
|2
|Let's name our FARTS
|3 hr
|guest
|5
|Don't tax my porn!
|5 hr
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC