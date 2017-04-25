Businessman Looks To Build Marijuana Cultivation Plant In Fayetteville
Brian Faught lives in Jacksonville, Arkansas and became interested in the industry when the medical marijuana amendment failed at the polls in 2012. Now that Arkansas voters have approved it, he said the business opportunity and the product itself attracts him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 min
|Question
|35,128
|Samuel 12:11-12
|39 min
|TheLordIsOne
|2
|Soros-Linked Chobani Yogurt Sues Alex Jones,...
|49 min
|guest
|2
|Globalists Claim Russian Hackers Targeted Macro...
|53 min
|guest
|2
|Craig rickert
|1 hr
|Curious
|32
|fox news raped my unicorn
|3 hr
|HappyHappyHappy
|3
|Don't tax my porn!
|3 hr
|HappyHappyHappy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC