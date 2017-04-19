Burrito Loco is coming to the Fayetteville square

According to signs that were recently placed on the building, Burrito Loco is set to open at 1 E. Center Street, Suite 160, in the space formerly home to Bouchee Bistro. Burrito Loco got its start in the back of the Columbia Mex convenience store at 2155 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and eventually grew to take over most of the space.

