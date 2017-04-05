Brother Moses release 'Live from George's' video

Fayetteville band Brother Moses doesn't play in town very often, so when they do, it's kind of an event. The band, formed in 2014 at the University of Arkansas by high school classmates and college roommates James Lockhart and Moses Gomez, tours regularly these days, but when they are back in town, they routinely pack the back room at George's.

