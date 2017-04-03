Body found on undeveloped University ...

Body found on undeveloped University of Arkansas property

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Fayetteville police Capt. Gary Crain tells KHOG that the woman's body was found Sunday morning in a tent that's in an area commonly used by the homeless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trolling for goobers 12 min SSOB 1
Silver 1 hr Tripp 3
What will we do if Assaad 1 hr Guest 4
Hillary blames 1 hr Guest 23
I got married 1 hr SSOB 5
Syrian War 3 hr Joe 47
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr BARNEYII 34,676
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC