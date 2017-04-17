Bentonville School Board to consider adding fences to elementary school playgrounds
The facilities director with Bentonville Public Schools, Paul Wallace, says he wants to install fencing on six school playgrounds for safety. Just a little over a month ago a student from Vandergriff Elementary School in Fayetteville went missing from the school's playground.
