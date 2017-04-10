Bearing Witness to Climate Change

Bearing Witness to Climate Change

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Scientific American

Cover of catalog, 9.5" x 10" for the exhibition Glacial Shifts, Changing Perspectives: Bearing Witness to Climate Change. This is the catalog cover for my upcoming exhibition at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, which runs from May 4 - September 30th, 2017 Diane Burko on Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 26 min Now_What- 34,817
Nettleton ffa 57 min Guest 11
Hillary Clinton Still Not POTUS 1 hr District10 18
RNR wheels tires (Nov '11) 4 hr guest 46
Questions for Pentecostals 4 hr Curious 12
MOAB Dropped! 5 hr Ray 51
Another False Flag: Outed War Propagandist Whit... 5 hr Guest 18
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC