ATV accident kills ex-UA student
A 22-year-old former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student described as both outdoorsy and a "girly girl" was one of two spectators killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Alabama over the weekend, officials said. Erin Duncan of Elkins was attending the Saturday event at the Stony Lonesome Off-Highway Vehicle Park in Bremen, Ala., coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said.
