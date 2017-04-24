ATV accident kills ex-UA student

A 22-year-old former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student described as both outdoorsy and a "girly girl" was one of two spectators killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Alabama over the weekend, officials said. Erin Duncan of Elkins was attending the Saturday event at the Stony Lonesome Off-Highway Vehicle Park in Bremen, Ala., coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said.

