Arkansas Loosens Limits, Expands Crowdfunding Options
Michael Iseman looking through a 3D printer at some of the game pieces it produces for the prototype of a board game he is promoting through a $10,000 Kickstarter funding campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who the F*** does Phil Robertson think he is ?
|28 min
|sang it
|18
|12,392,000: U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Reach Highe...
|49 min
|UKnowThatItsTrue
|6
|ABC, NBC Cover-Up Revelation Susan Rice Ordered...
|1 hr
|FingDemocratWhine...
|6
|Hillary blames
|1 hr
|TrumpISYourPOTUS
|26
|Bi
|2 hr
|Brown Eye Bub
|4
|The Ridge at Jonesboro Apartments (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Ashely
|56
|Starting over
|2 hr
|Questioning
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC