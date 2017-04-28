Arkansas Brewgrass festival set for M...

Arkansas Brewgrass festival set for May 6 at Washington County Fairgrounds

Arkansas Brewgrass Festival, an event that made its debut in Rogers in 2016, is moving to Fayetteville and will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The event, as the name suggests, will feature local brews from 10 Arkansas Breweries, along with live music, pony rides, a carnival of local arts & crafts, and more.

