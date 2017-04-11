Architect Jonathan Marvel to speak at UA

Architect Jonathan Marvel to speak at UA

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Jonathan Marvel, founding principal at Marvel Architects and designer of the upcoming TheatreSquared building in downtown Fayetteville, will speak at 5 p.m. Monday, April 17 on the University of Arkansas campus. The event will take place in the Ken and Linda Sue Shollmier Hall, Room 250 of Vol Walker Hall as part of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design lecture series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonesboro Forum is Finished 6 min death of forum 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 26 min BARNEYII 34,756
Hillary Clinton Still Not POTUS 32 min Guest 2
Who the F*** does Phil Robertson think he is ? 1 hr Choose 40
Spicer 2 hr Guest 7
Another False Flag: Outed War Propagandist Whit... 3 hr uranidiot 8
Real Men Don't Wear Skinny Jeans! 8 hr fat 7
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC