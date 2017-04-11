Architect Jonathan Marvel to speak at UA
Jonathan Marvel, founding principal at Marvel Architects and designer of the upcoming TheatreSquared building in downtown Fayetteville, will speak at 5 p.m. Monday, April 17 on the University of Arkansas campus. The event will take place in the Ken and Linda Sue Shollmier Hall, Room 250 of Vol Walker Hall as part of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design lecture series.
