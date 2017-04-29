American Red Cross NWA On Hand To Fin...

American Red Cross NWA On Hand To Find Shelter For Those Displaced

Fayetteville Fire Department First Responder has confirmed to 5News that more than 15 people have been evacuated from the 1100 block of West End Avenue. Flooding is reported to be knee-deep and up to the windows of some of the apartments at the West End apartment complex, according to 5News photojournalist Colton Ward.

