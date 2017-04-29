American Red Cross NWA On Hand To Find Shelter For Those Displaced
Fayetteville Fire Department First Responder has confirmed to 5News that more than 15 people have been evacuated from the 1100 block of West End Avenue. Flooding is reported to be knee-deep and up to the windows of some of the apartments at the West End apartment complex, according to 5News photojournalist Colton Ward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DNW lousy service (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|AcademySports
|93
|Craig Rickert
|3 hr
|Guest
|20
|Addicts
|3 hr
|Guest
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|guest
|35,422
|do you miss Obama?
|5 hr
|Jacquie
|9
|Why are ILLEGALS now referred to as UNDOCUMENTED?
|5 hr
|Guest
|6
|Dentures
|5 hr
|Guest
|12
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC