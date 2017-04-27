AD: Give Hope through Hair

Pantene Beautiful Lengths, a national hair donation program activated locally as part of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, will expand this year to include three signature public events throughout the community with a goal of 1,500 donors in 2017. The program encourages individuals to donate eight inches of untreated hair to create free wigs for cancer patients and annually collects enough hair to satisfy demand in Northwest Arkansas.

