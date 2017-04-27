AD: Give Hope through Hair
Pantene Beautiful Lengths, a national hair donation program activated locally as part of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, will expand this year to include three signature public events throughout the community with a goal of 1,500 donors in 2017. The program encourages individuals to donate eight inches of untreated hair to create free wigs for cancer patients and annually collects enough hair to satisfy demand in Northwest Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Question
|35,212
|Cheapest oil change?
|3 hr
|Lucky
|4
|white girl named "Debo"
|3 hr
|LuvBlack
|7
|Armed robbery suspect identified and arrested
|4 hr
|Poppy
|5
|remember when these businesses were here? (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|Sue
|865
|Globalists Claim Russian Hackers Targeted Macro...
|6 hr
|Guest
|10
|What if he won't talk to his exwife in front of...
|7 hr
|Shy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC