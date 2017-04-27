Academic Malfeasance: U. Of Arkansas ...

Academic Malfeasance: U. Of Arkansas Disinvites Phyllis Chesler

The latest speaker to be "disinvited" from an American college is prominent feminist scholar Phyllis Chesler, whose participation in a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, symposium on honor killing earlier this month was withdrawn days before the event. Behind the cancellation lies a sordid tale involving faculty machinations, threats from a dean, and at least one shattered window.

