911 Temporarily Stopped Working For Washington County AT&T Customers
The City of Fayetteville revealed that 911 stopped working for Fayetteville and Washington County customers on Monday morning , but resumed shortly afterward. 911 is not working in Fayetteville & Washington County for AT&T CUSTOMERS.
