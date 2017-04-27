25th annual Dogwood Walk set for May ...

25th annual Dogwood Walk set for May 6 at Gulley Park

One of the most fun events of the year for dogs is coming up next month in Fayetteville. The 25th annual Dogwood Walk benefiting the Humane Society of the Ozarks is set for Saturday, May 6 at Gulley Park in Fayetteville.

