21st annual Gulley Park Summer Concert Series kicks off May 25

7 hrs ago

The 21st annual Gulley Park Summer Concert Series kicks off next month with a performance by all-female supergroup, Divas on Fire on Thursday, May 25. After that, Australian touring act Jakubi will perform on June 8, followed by Nashville blues-rockers The Delta Saints on June 22, local duo Melody Pond, on July 13, Fayetteville bluegrassers Arkansauce on July 27, country act Waylon Pierce on August 10, and U.S. Navy contemporary entertainment ensemble, The Cruisers on Aug. 17. For those unfamiliar, the concert series is organized by the city's Parks & Recreation department, and features free outdoor live music with plenty of room for picnic blankets and lawn chairs throughout the fields surrounding the gazebo stage at Gulley Park in east Fayetteville.

