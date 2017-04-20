2017 Easter sunrise services
NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER The sun rises over the mountains in the Ozark National Forest near Ponca. Christians around the world will celebrate the early morning discovery of Christ's resurrection as they meet to worship in sunrise Easter services Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is in charge of this planet ?
|1 hr
|jandbmovers
|9
|Could you imagine...
|1 hr
|guest
|2
|Hillary Clinton Still Not POTUS
|4 hr
|Jockamoe
|28
|Murder is not a Big Deal
|4 hr
|Murder is a Misde...
|7
|white girl named "Debo"
|4 hr
|Guest
|2
|Single Mexican men (Nov '15)
|5 hr
|Guest
|21
|Lost wallet
|5 hr
|Da fuzzz
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC