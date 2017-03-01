Zaxby's still a favorite among chicke...

Zaxby's still a favorite among chicken lovers in NWA

Customers don't have to look much farther than the decor on the walls to see how upbeat the atmosphere is inside the Zaxby's restaurant at 3251 N. College Blvd. in Fayetteville. Everything from Razorback memorabilia to statues of the Blues Brothers surround the spacious dining room, which also includes a pair of elevated TVs.

Fayetteville, AR

