What improvements would you like to see at Fayetteville parks?

Friday Mar 31

An improvement project at Wilson Park will consolidate the two existing playgrounds into one active play area that will accommodate early childhood and intermediate users. Fayetteville officials are asking residents what types of capital improvements they'd like to see at the city's parks over the next few years.

