We'll take a little off the top, you won't feel a thing
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke joins other officials Monday as they prepare to move the Louisiana Purchase survey marker. The correction means a strip of northern Arkansas will shift to Missouri.Fayetteville-born Otus the Head Cat's award-winning column of humorous fabrication appears every Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats Love Socialism
|7 min
|Barton Farley
|22
|posts removed
|57 min
|guest
|1
|carmart sucks (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Justin
|33
|Bono Tire
|1 hr
|MickMechanic
|1
|Presbyterian minister Chris
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11)
|Mar 14
|marty
|39
|Ncaa tournament
|Mar 12
|booboo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC