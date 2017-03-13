We'll take a little off the top, you ...

We'll take a little off the top, you won't feel a thing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke joins other officials Monday as they prepare to move the Louisiana Purchase survey marker. The correction means a strip of northern Arkansas will shift to Missouri.Fayetteville-born Otus the Head Cat's award-winning column of humorous fabrication appears every Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats Love Socialism 7 min Barton Farley 22
posts removed 57 min guest 1
carmart sucks (Dec '09) 1 hr Justin 33
Bono Tire 1 hr MickMechanic 1
Presbyterian minister Chris Mar 15 Anonymous 1
best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11) Mar 14 marty 39
Ncaa tournament Mar 12 booboo 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC