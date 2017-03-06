Weekly deals & more: March 6-12
There's a party at Farrell's Lounge every time the Hogs play! It's the best spot to watch the SEC tourney action this weekend! The Diamond Hogs are back at Baum, and Foghorn's is the place to be before and after the game! Little Bread Company's annual Soup & Bowl sale w/ UA Ceramics is Thursday, March 9 from 6-8 p.m.! The Jones Center will host a members-only Beauty & The Beast event with a free screening of the classic film on March 12! Maxine's will host a Townes Van Zandt tribute on Tuesday night in honor of his 73rd birthday, featuring an all-star lineup of local musicians! Fayetteville doesn't have an official sandwich, but if it did, it would be the Derek's Special at Hugo's.
