Weekly deals & more: March 6-12

Weekly deals & more: March 6-12

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

There's a party at Farrell's Lounge every time the Hogs play! It's the best spot to watch the SEC tourney action this weekend! The Diamond Hogs are back at Baum, and Foghorn's is the place to be before and after the game! Little Bread Company's annual Soup & Bowl sale w/ UA Ceramics is Thursday, March 9 from 6-8 p.m.! The Jones Center will host a members-only Beauty & The Beast event with a free screening of the classic film on March 12! Maxine's will host a Townes Van Zandt tribute on Tuesday night in honor of his 73rd birthday, featuring an all-star lineup of local musicians! Fayetteville doesn't have an official sandwich, but if it did, it would be the Derek's Special at Hugo's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min BARNEYII 34,036
White House HAS BEEN BUGGED! 25 min ClintonLostUSAwon 36
WikiLeaksÂ’ Vault 7 Release Confirms InfowarsÂ’ D... 2 hr Guest 5
N%%ers GTFO of the road!! 3 hr guest 5
anyone know jerod (Dec '10) 3 hr Money 23
Yemen Raid Yielded Vital al Qaeda Contact Infor... 4 hr Guest 5
TSA Warns Local Police About Its New Airport Pa... 5 hr Frank 7
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC