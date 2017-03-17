Weekend Flyer: St. Patrick's Day, Cow Paddy Run, Mid South DIY Fest, and more

There are several St. Paddy's day-related events around town, including the annual Pub Crawl on Dickson Street beginning at 6 p.m. Crawlers pick up a passport at Hog Haus , and then make their way to a bunch of Dickson Street bars to get their stamps, and then return the passport to Hog Haus at the end of the night for a commemorative t-shirt. Here's more info.

