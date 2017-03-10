Weekend Flyer: Cold War Kids, That 1 Guy, Daikaiju and more
Classic 80s film Dirty Dancing now has a stage version, and the tour is in Fayetteville this weekend for a run at Walton Arts Center . Here's more info.
