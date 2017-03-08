Walton Arts Center pulls up curtain o...

Walton Arts Center pulls up curtain on 2017-18 Broadway Series

Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The busy stage at the Walton Arts Center will be a bit busier during the 2017-18 season at the performing arts venue in Fayetteville. Even as one of the current season's productions, a musical version of "Dirty Dancing," prepares to start its run tonight , the center announced the next round of shows during a invitational preview event Monday evening.

