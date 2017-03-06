Veterans service office moves in Fayetteville
The Washington County Veterans Service Office has moved to a building on North Street near the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks campus. The office is open, but renovations continue on the 1980s-era building at 62 W. North St., about a mile northeast of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How is PERRIER WATER made?
|23 min
|Guest
|11
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|23 min
|Dr Twinkets its
|34,016
|Some Trivia
|55 min
|Jaco Beach
|5
|a.s.u
|1 hr
|get real
|3
|White House HAS BEEN BUGGED!
|1 hr
|theyRdirtydamnedbugs
|23
|Men who wear maxi pads (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Guest
|195
|ngrs evrwhars
|2 hr
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC