Veterans service office moves in Fayetteville

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: NWAonline

The Washington County Veterans Service Office has moved to a building on North Street near the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks campus. The office is open, but renovations continue on the 1980s-era building at 62 W. North St., about a mile northeast of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

