Vandergriff boy, 6, dies after likely...

Vandergriff boy, 6, dies after likely drowning in Fayetteville

16 hrs ago

A 6-year-old boy who went missing from Vandergriff Elementary School and was found in a nearby pool died Wednesday morning at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, police and school officials said. "This is a horrible day," Superintendent Matthew Wendt said during a late afternoon news conference.

