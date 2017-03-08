Vandergriff boy, 6, dies after likely drowning in Fayetteville
A 6-year-old boy who went missing from Vandergriff Elementary School and was found in a nearby pool died Wednesday morning at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, police and school officials said. "This is a horrible day," Superintendent Matthew Wendt said during a late afternoon news conference.
