UA students begin Senior Walk drive; funds needed to fix section of sidewalk
Students at the University of Arkansas have begun a monthlong fundraising campaign to preserve the oldest sections of Senior Walk. Connor Flocks, the student body president, said the $15,000 campaign is a gift from the students to kick off the sidewalk restoration before alumni are asked to donate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How much?
|4 min
|Guest
|3
|Eisenhower
|4 min
|guest
|2
|Apartment/condo rental with no background check
|6 min
|guest
|2
|A State sororities' and fraternities' extra cur...
|9 min
|guest
|5
|Legal or Illegal to dumpster dive in jonesboro?
|25 min
|guest
|4
|President Trump Address to Congress
|26 min
|guest
|40
|Hillary to run again in 2020
|42 min
|qwe
|27
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC