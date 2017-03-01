UA students begin Senior Walk drive; ...

UA students begin Senior Walk drive; funds needed to fix section of sidewalk

Students at the University of Arkansas have begun a monthlong fundraising campaign to preserve the oldest sections of Senior Walk. Connor Flocks, the student body president, said the $15,000 campaign is a gift from the students to kick off the sidewalk restoration before alumni are asked to donate.

