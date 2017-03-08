UA innovation grants to total as much...

UA innovation grants to total as much as $1M

Faculty and students at the University of Arkansas will be able to apply for innovation grants totaling up to $1 million through a new university program funded mostly with television revenue related to the airing of UA sporting events. "The university will invest up to $1 million in this fund annually to support cutting-edge ideas and collaborations.

