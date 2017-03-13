UA economic center's chief to exit
Kathy Deck, director of a University of Arkansas research center that frequently reports on economic conditions for the region and state, has accepted a job at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa. Deck joined UA's Center for Business and Economic Research in 2001 as a research associate, becoming director in 2007.
