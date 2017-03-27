UA board approves proposed contract for Paul Rhoads
Arkansas assistant coach Paul Rhoads speaks with his players Thursday, March 31, 2016, during practice at the university's practice field on campus in Fayetteville. - The University of Arkansas board of trustees approved a salary of $700,000 for first-year Arkansas defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads today.
